* Copeland, Lyon make Australia test debut
* Australia wins toss
GALLE, Sri Lanka, Aug 31 Fast bowler Trent
Copeland and spinner Nathan Lyon will debut for Australia after
being named in the first test 11 against Sri Lanka in Galle on
Wednesday.
Trent Copeland captured six wickets in a three-day warm-up
match in Colombo, while Lyon was preferred to fellow spinner and
12th man Michael Beer for a wicket expected to offer plenty of
turn.
Australia captain Michael Clarke won the toss and elected to
bat first. Play was underway after being held up for an hour due
to rain.
Australia - Michael Clarke (captain), Shane Watson, Trent
Copeland, Brad Haddin, Ryan Harris, Phillip Hughes, Michael
Hussey, Mitchell Johnson, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Ricky
Ponting.
Sri Lanka - Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Tharanga
Paranavitana, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Thilan
Samaraweera, Prasanna Jayawardene, Angelo Mathews, Suraj Randiv,
Suranga Lakmal, Chanaka Welagedara, Rangana Herath.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ian Ransom)