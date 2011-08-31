(Adds teams)

* Copeland, Lyon make Australia test debut

* Australia wins toss (adds teams)

GALLE, Sri Lanka, Aug 31 Fast bowler Trent Copeland and spinner Nathan Lyon will debut for Australia after being named in the first test 11 against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday.

Trent Copeland captured six wickets in a three-day warm-up match in Colombo, while Lyon was preferred to fellow spinner and 12th man Michael Beer for a wicket expected to offer plenty of turn.

Australia captain Michael Clarke won the toss and elected to bat first. Play was underway after being held up for an hour due to rain.

Australia - Michael Clarke (captain), Shane Watson, Trent Copeland, Brad Haddin, Ryan Harris, Phillip Hughes, Michael Hussey, Mitchell Johnson, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Ricky Ponting.

Sri Lanka - Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Tharanga Paranavitana, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Thilan Samaraweera, Prasanna Jayawardene, Angelo Mathews, Suraj Randiv, Suranga Lakmal, Chanaka Welagedara, Rangana Herath.

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ian Ransom)