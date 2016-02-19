Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Feb 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second and final Test between New Zealand and Australia on Saturday in Christchurch, New Zealand Australia won toss and decided to bowl New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Brendon McCullum (capt), Corey Anderson, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult Australia: Joe Burns, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (capt), Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Jackson Bird Referees: Richard Kettleborough (Umpire), Ranmore Martinesz (Umpire), Richard Illingworth (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.