Cricket-Australia paceman Tait announces retirement
March 27 Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait has announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Monday due to persistent elbow injuries.
May 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between Pakistan and Zimbabwe on Tuesday in Lahore, Pakistan Pakistan won toss and decided to bat Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed, Azhar Ali (capt), Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Hammad Azam, Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Sami, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza, Sikandar Raza, Elton Chigumbura (capt), Craig Ervine, Chris Mpofu, Richmond Mutumbami, Tinashe Panyangara, Vusi Sibanda, Prosper Utseya, Brian Vitori, Sean Williams Referees: Aleem Dar (Umpire), Russell Tiffin (Umpire), Ahmed Shahab (TV umpire), Azhar Khan (Match referee)
March 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third and final Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Monday in Hamilton, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 314 (Q. de Kock 90, F. du Plessis 53, H. Amla 50; M. Henry 4-93) New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 67-0) T. Latham c de Kock b M. Morkel 50 J. Raval c de Kock b M. Morkel 88 K. Williamson not out 148 N. Broom