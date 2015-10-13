UPDATE 1-Cricket-Pakistan captain Misbah to retire after West Indies series
* Wants to finish career on a high in West Indies (Adds dateline, details, quotes)
Oct 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the first Test between Pakistan and England on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Pakistan won toss and decided to bat Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Shan Masood, Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Zulfiqar Babar, Rahat Ali, Imran Khan England: Alastair Cook (capt), Moeen Ali, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson Referees: Bruce Oxenford (Umpire), Paul Reiffel (Umpire), Sundaram Ravi (TV umpire), Andy Pycroft (Match referee)
April 6 Pakistan test captain Misbah-ul-Haq will quit international cricket after the three-test series in West Indies starting later this month, the 42-year-old announced on Thursday.
MUMBAI, April 6 The Indian board (BCCI) will consider a further increase in salaries for its contracted players after leading cricketers expressed dissatisfaction with the pay raise announced last month.