UPDATE 2-Cricket-Australia captain Smith ruled out of NZ one-dayers
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Harare, Zimbabwe Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bat Zimbabwe: Tino Mawoyo, Brian Chari, Hamilton Masakadza, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Malcolm Waller, Graeme Cremer (capt), Donald Tiripano, Carl Mumba, Chris Mpofu Sri Lanka: Kaushal Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Upul Tharanga, Asela Gunaratne, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath (capt), Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage Referees: Simon Fry (Umpire), Rod Tucker (Umpire), Jeremiah Matibiri (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)
MELBOURNE, Jan 27 Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
Jan 27 Pakistan one-day international captain Azhar Ali has been suspended for one contest and fined 40 percent of his match fee for the team's slow over-rate in Thursday's game against Australia, cricket's world governing body (ICC) has said.