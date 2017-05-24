May 24 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between England and South Africa on Wednesday in Leeds, England
South Africa won toss and decided to bowl
England: Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood
South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir
Referees: Tim Robinson (Umpire), Rod Tucker (Umpire), Chris Gaffaney (TV umpire), Andy Pycroft (Match referee)