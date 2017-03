UPDATE 1-Cricket-Test Series India v Australia scoreboard

March 18 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at tea on the third day in the third Test between India and Australia on Saturday in Ranchi, India Australia 1st innings 451 (S. Smith 178no, G. Maxwell 104; R. Jadeja 5-124) India 1st innings (Overnight: 120-1) L. Rahul c Wade b Cummins 67 M. Vijay st Wade b O'Keefe 82 C. Pujara not out 109 V. Kohli c Smith b Cummins