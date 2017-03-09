March 9 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between West Indies and England on Thursday in Bridgetown, Barbados
West Indies won toss and decided to bowl
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (capt), Carlos Brathwaite, Devendra Bishoo, Ashley Nurse, Alzarri Joseph
England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Steven Finn
Referees: Jeff Crowe (Match referee), Chris Gaffaney (TV umpire), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (Umpire), Gregory Brathwaite (Umpire)