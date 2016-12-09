Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Australia and New Zealand on Friday in Melbourne, Australia Australia won toss and decided to bat Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith (capt), George Bailey, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Henry Nicholls, Colin Munro, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult Referees: Nigel Llong (Umpire), Mick Martell (Umpire), Kumar Dharmasena (TV umpire), Richie Richardson (Match referee)