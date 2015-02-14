Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second World Cup match between Australia and England on Saturday in Melbourne, Australia
England won toss and decided to bowl
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Shane Watson, Steven Smith, George Bailey (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood
England: Moeen Ali, Ian Bell, Gary Ballance, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), James Taylor, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Steven Finn
Referees: Aleem Dar (Umpire), Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire), Billy Bowden (TV umpire), Jeff Crowe (Match referee)