Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first Test between South Africa and New Zealand on Friday in Durban, South Africa
South Africa won toss and decided to bat
South Africa: Stephen Cook, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Jean-Paul Duminy, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
Referees: Ian Gould (Umpire), Richard Illingworth (Umpire), Paul Reiffel (TV umpire), Andy Pycroft (Match referee)