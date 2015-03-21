March 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the World Cup match between New Zealand and West Indies on Saturday in Wellington, New Zealand
New Zealand won toss and decided to bat
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum (capt), Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Grant Elliott, Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Luke Ronchi, Daniel Vettori, Adam Milne, Tim Southee
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Johnson Charles, Lendl Simmons, Marlon Samuels, Denesh Ramdin, Jonathan Carter, Darren Sammy, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (capt), Jerome Taylor, Sulieman Benn
Referees: Richard Kettleborough (Umpire), Bruce Oxenford (Umpire), Rod Tucker (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)