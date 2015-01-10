Jan 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Sunday in Christchurch, New Zealand Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bat New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Grant Elliott, Corey Anderson, Brendon McCullum (capt), Luke Ronchi, Nathan McCullum, Adam Milne, Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult Sri Lanka: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Angelo Mathews (capt), Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Sachithra Senanayake, Shaminda Eranga Referees: Javagal Srinath (Match referee), Ian Gould (TV umpire), Chris Gaffaney (Umpire), Nigel Llong (Umpire)