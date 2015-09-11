Sept 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the fourth One Day International between England and Australia on Friday in Leeds, England
Australia won toss and decided to bat
England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, James Taylor, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood
Australia: Joe Burns, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith (capt), George Bailey, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, John Hastings, Pat Cummins, James Pattinson
Referees: Jeff Crowe (Match referee), Joel Wilson (TV umpire), Michael Gough (Umpire), Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire)