Oct 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Tuesday in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand
South Africa won toss and decided to bowl
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, James Neesham, Dean Brownlie, Brendon McCullum (capt), Tom Latham, Corey Anderson, Luke Ronchi, Daniel Vettori, Nathan McCullum, Kyle Mills, Trent Boult
South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, Rilee Rossouw, AB de Villiers (capt), Jean-Paul Duminy, Ryan McLaren, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir
Referees: Chris Gaffaney (Umpire), Rod Tucker (Umpire), Steve Davis (TV umpire), Roshan Mahanama (Match referee)