Cricket-S.Africa win series after third NZ test ends in rainy draw
WELLINGTON, March 29 The final day of the third test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton was abandoned on Wednesday without a ball being bowled.
May 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Pakistan and Zimbabwe on Sunday in Lahore, Pakistan Pakistan won toss and decided to bat Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Shoaib Malik, Hammad Azam, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, Junaid Khan, Anwar Ali Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha, Vusi Sibanda, Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Sean Williams, Richmond Mutumbami, Sikandar Raza, Charles Coventry, Graeme Cremer, Tinashe Panyangara, Chris Mpofu, Roy Kaia Referees: Ahsan Raza (Umpire), Russell Tiffin (Umpire), Azhar Khan (Match referee), Ahmed Shahab (TV umpire)
WELLINGTON, March 29 Heavy overnight rain delayed the start of play on the final day of the third test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday.