UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v Bangladesh scoreboard

March 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Sunday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 338 (D. Chandimal 138) Bangladesh 1st innings 467 (S. Al Hasan 116, M. Hossain 75, S. Sarkar 61, M. Rahim 52; R. Herath 4-82, L. Sandakan 4-140) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 268-8) D. Karunaratne c Sarkar