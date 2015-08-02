Aug 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on Sunday in Harare, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe won toss and decided to bowl Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha, Hamilton Masakadza, Regis Chakabva, Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, Elton Chigumbura (capt), Sean Williams, Graeme Cremer, Prosper Utseya, Tinashe Panyangara, Chris Mpofu New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Grant Elliott, James Neesham, Luke Ronchi, Brendon McCullum, Matt Henry, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ish Sodhi Referees: David Boon (Match referee), Langton Rusere (TV umpire), Russell Tiffin (Umpire), Richard Illingworth (Umpire)