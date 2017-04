Jan 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Thursday in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand won toss and decided to bat New Zealand: Brendon McCullum (capt), Corey Anderson, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Luke Ronchi, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Nathan McCullum, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Daniel Vettori Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Angelo Mathews (capt), Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Kulasekara, Sachithra Senanayake, Rangana Herath Referees: Chris Gaffaney (Umpire), Ian Gould (Umpire), Nigel Llong (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)