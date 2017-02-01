Feb 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Wednesday in Durban, South Africa
Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bowl
South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir
Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Upul Tharanga (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Asela Gunaratne, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan
Referees: Shaun George (Umpire), Richard Illingworth (Umpire), Richard Kettleborough (TV umpire), Richie Richardson (Match referee)