Cricket-Rain delays start of third New Zealand-South Africa test
WELLINGTON, March 25 Overnight rain has delayed the start of the third test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.
Aug 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on Tuesday in Harare, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe won toss and decided to bat Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha, Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Regis Chakabva, Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, Elton Chigumbura, Sean Williams, Graeme Cremer, Prosper Utseya, Tinashe Panyangara, Chris Mpofu New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Grant Elliott, Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, Brendon McCullum, Matt Henry, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ish Sodhi Referees: Richard Illingworth (Umpire), Jeremiah Matibiri (Umpire), Langton Rusere (TV umpire), David Boon (Match referee)
WELLINGTON, March 25 Overnight rain has delayed the start of the third test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.
March 24 India have added fit-again fast bowler Mohammed Shami to their squad for the fourth and final test against Australia in Dharamsala, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Friday.