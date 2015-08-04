Aug 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on Tuesday in Harare, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe won toss and decided to bat Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha, Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Regis Chakabva, Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, Elton Chigumbura, Sean Williams, Graeme Cremer, Prosper Utseya, Tinashe Panyangara, Chris Mpofu New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Grant Elliott, Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, Brendon McCullum, Matt Henry, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ish Sodhi Referees: Richard Illingworth (Umpire), Jeremiah Matibiri (Umpire), Langton Rusere (TV umpire), David Boon (Match referee)