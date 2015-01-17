Cricket-Shoaib and Shadab lead Pakistan to opening win over Windies
March 26 Shoaib Malik made a composed unbeaten 38 to lead Pakistan to a six-wicket victory over West Indies in Barbados on Sunday in the first of four Twenty20 internationals.
Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the third One Day International between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bowl New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum (capt), Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, Daniel Vettori, Luke Ronchi, Corey Anderson, Nathan McCullum, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Mitchell McClenaghan Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Angelo Mathews (capt), Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Sachithra Senanayake, Dhammika Prasad Referees: Billy Bowden (Umpire), Nigel Llong (Umpire), Ian Gould (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)
March 26 Shoaib Malik made a composed unbeaten 38 to lead Pakistan to a six-wicket victory over West Indies in Barbados on Sunday in the first of four Twenty20 internationals.
DHARAMSALA, India, March 26 Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon said he made use of his biggest weapon -- bounce -- as he took four final-session wickets to halt India's progress in the fourth and final test on Sunday.