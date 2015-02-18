Cricket-Rain delays start of third New Zealand-South Africa test
WELLINGTON, March 25 Overnight rain has delayed the start of the third test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.
Feb 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the seventh World Cup match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh on Wednesday in Canberra, Australia Bangladesh won toss and decided to bat Afghanistan: Afsar Zazai, Javed Ahmadi, Nawroz Mangal, Asghar Stanikzai, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Najibullah Zadran, Mirwais Ashraf, Aftab Alam, Shapoor Zadran, Hamid Hassan Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Soumya Sarkar, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed Referees: Steve Davis (Umpire), Joel Wilson (Umpire), Aleem Dar (TV umpire), Jeff Crowe (Match referee)
WELLINGTON, March 25 Overnight rain has delayed the start of the third test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.
March 24 India have added fit-again fast bowler Mohammed Shami to their squad for the fourth and final test against Australia in Dharamsala, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Friday.