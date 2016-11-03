UPDATE 2-Cricket-Australia captain Smith ruled out of NZ one-dayers
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
Nov 3 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first Test between Australia and South Africa on Thursday in Perth, Australia South Africa won toss and decided to bat Australia: David Warner, Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (capt), Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon South Africa: Stephen Cook, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Jean-Paul Duminy, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj Referees: Aleem Dar (Umpire), Nigel Llong (Umpire), Richard Kettleborough (TV umpire), Andy Pycroft (Match referee)
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
MELBOURNE, Jan 27 Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
Jan 27 Pakistan one-day international captain Azhar Ali has been suspended for one contest and fined 40 percent of his match fee for the team's slow over-rate in Thursday's game against Australia, cricket's world governing body (ICC) has said.