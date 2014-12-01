UPDATE 2-Cricket-De Kock, Bavuma give South Africa lead in second test
* New Zealand had been on top after first session (Updates at close)
Dec 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe on Monday in Mirpur, Bangladesh Zimbabwe won toss and decided to bat Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Abul Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Taijul Islam, Jubair Hossain Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza, Hamilton Masakadza, Vusi Sibanda, Brendan Taylor, Elton Chigumbura (capt), Solomon Mire, Timycen Maruma, Tinashe Panyangara, Tendai Chatara, John Nyumbu, Tafadzwa Kamungozi Referees: Chris Gaffaney (Umpire), Sharfuddoula (Umpire), Anisur Rahman (TV umpire), Ranjan Madugalle (Match referee)
March 17 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Friday in Wellington, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings 268 (H. Nicholls 118; J. Duminy 4-47) South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 20-2) S. Cook c Neesham b Southee 3 D. Elgar c Neesham b de Grandhomme 9 K. Rabada b Southee 9 H. Amla c Nicholls b de Grandhomme 21 J.
RANCHI, India, March 17 Injured India captain Virat Kohli did not come out to field when the second day's play in the third test against Australia began on Friday.