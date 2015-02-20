Feb 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the World Cup match between New Zealand and England on Friday in Wellington, New Zealand
England won toss and decided to bat
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum (capt), Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Grant Elliott, Corey Anderson, Luke Ronchi, Daniel Vettori, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
England: Moeen Ali, Ian Bell, Gary Ballance, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), James Taylor, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Steven Finn, James Anderson
Referees: Paul Reiffel (Umpire), Rod Tucker (Umpire), Bruce Oxenford (TV umpire), Roshan Mahanama (Match referee)