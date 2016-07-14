Cricket-India's top court names administrators to run BCCI
NEW DELHI, Jan 30 A historian, a retired auditor and a financial executive were among four people named by India's highest court on Monday to run the country's cricket board (BCCI).
July 14 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first Test between England and Pakistan on Thursday in London, England Pakistan won toss and decided to bat England: Alastair Cook (capt), Alex Hales, Joe Root, James Vince, Gary Ballance, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jake Ball, Steven Finn Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Rahat Ali, Yasir Shah Referees: Richie Richardson (Match referee), Rod Tucker (TV umpire), Joel Wilson (Umpire), Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire)
ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 Pakistan will host the final of its domestic Twenty20 tournament on home soil in March, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Monday, a big lift for a nation which has largely been shunned by international teams since 2009 due to security risks.
MUMBAI, Jan 30 Eoin Morgan has lashed out at the umpiring standards in England's five-run loss to India in a Twenty20 international on Sunday, the captain saying his side would report their concerns to the match referee.