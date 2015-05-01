May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the third and final Test between West Indies and England on Friday in Bridgetown, Barbados
England won toss and decided to bat
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Denesh Ramdin (capt), Jason Holder, Jerome Taylor, Shannon Gabriel, Veerasammy Permaul
England: Alastair Cook (capt), Jonathan Trott, Gary Ballance, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
Referees: Billy Bowden (Umpire), Bruce Oxenford (Umpire), Steve Davis (TV umpire), Andy Pycroft (Match referee)