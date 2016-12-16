UPDATE 2-Cricket-Australia captain Smith ruled out of NZ one-dayers
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final Test between India and England on Friday in Chennai, India England won toss and decided to bat India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Karun Nair, Parthiv Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav England: Alastair Cook (capt), Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, Jake Ball Referees: Marais Erasmus (Umpire), Simon Fry (Umpire), Bruce Oxenford (TV umpire), Jeff Crowe (Match referee)
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
MELBOURNE, Jan 27 Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
Jan 27 Pakistan one-day international captain Azhar Ali has been suspended for one contest and fined 40 percent of his match fee for the team's slow over-rate in Thursday's game against Australia, cricket's world governing body (ICC) has said.