Aug 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on Friday in Harare, Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe won toss and decided to bowl
Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Regis Chakabva, Elton Chigumbura, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Graeme Cremer, John Nyumbu, Tinashe Panyangara, Neville Madziva
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), James Neesham, Grant Elliott, Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, Nathan McCullum, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ben Wheeler, Ish Sodhi
Referees: Richard Illingworth (Umpire), Jeremiah Matibiri (Umpire), Russell Tiffin (TV umpire), David Boon (Match referee)