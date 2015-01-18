Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between South Africa and West Indies on Sunday in Johannesburg, South Africa West Indies won toss and decided to bowl South Africa: Hashim Amla (capt), Rilee Rossouw, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir West Indies: Dwayne Smith, Chris Gayle, Leon Johnson, Marlon Samuels, Denesh Ramdin, Jonathan Carter, Darren Sammy, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (capt), Jerome Taylor, Sulieman Benn Referees: Steve Davis (Umpire), Adrian Holdstock (Umpire), Sundaram Ravi (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek