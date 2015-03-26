Cricket-Pakistan squad for three-test series against West Indies
April 5 Pakistan selectors named the following 16-member squad for the three-test series against West Indies that starts in Kingston on April 21:
March 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the World Cup match between Australia and India on Thursday in Sydney, Australia Australia won toss and decided to bat Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith, Michael Clarke (capt), Shane Watson, Glenn Maxwell, James Faulkner, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav Referees: Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire), Richard Kettleborough (Umpire), Marais Erasmus (TV umpire), Ranjan Madugalle (Match referee)
NEW DELHI, April 5 Contrary to popular belief, Twenty20 cricket rewards brains as well as brawn with the smartest spinners able to find a way to nullify the most explosive batsmen, according to wily Indian Premier League (IPL) veteran Amit Mishra.
MUMBAI, April 5 Despite being around for a decade and dragged through a fixing controversy in 2013, the Indian Premier League (IPL) seems to have lost none of its lustre, as the 10th edition of the tournament gets underway on Wednesday.