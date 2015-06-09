June 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between England and New Zealand on Tuesday in Birmingham, England
New Zealand won toss and decided to bowl
England: Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Steven Finn
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum (capt), Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Grant Elliott, Mitchell Santner, Luke Ronchi, Nathan McCullum, Matt Henry, Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult
Referees: Michael Gough (Umpire), Bruce Oxenford (Umpire), Steve Davis (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)