June 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between England and New Zealand on Friday in London, England New Zealand won toss and decided to bat England: Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Steven Finn New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum (capt), Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Grant Elliott, Mitchell Santner, Luke Ronchi, Nathan McCullum, Tim Southee, Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult Referees: Steve Davis (Umpire), Tim Robinson (Umpire), Bruce Oxenford (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)