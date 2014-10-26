Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Monday in Hamilton, New Zealand
New Zealand won toss and decided to bowl
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, James Neesham, Dean Brownlie, Brendon McCullum (capt), Tom Latham, Corey Anderson, Luke Ronchi, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan McCullum
South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, AB de Villiers (capt), Jean-Paul Duminy, Ryan McLaren, Wayne Parnell, Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel, Kyle Abbott
Referees: Chris Gaffaney (Umpire), Rod Tucker (Umpire), Steve Davis (TV umpire), Roshan Mahanama (Match referee)