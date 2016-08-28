Cricket-Opener Mukund back in India squad for Bangladesh test
MUMBAI, Jan 31 Opener Abhinav Mukund was recalled to India's test squad for next week's one-off match against Bangladesh, more than five years after playing his last match for the side.
Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third One Day International between Sri Lanka and Australia on Sunday in Dambulla, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bat Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso Australia: David Warner (capt), Aaron Finch, George Bailey, Matthew Wade, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood Referees: Aleem Dar (Umpire), Ranmore Martinesz (Umpire), Michael Gough (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)
MUMBAI, Jan 31 Opener Abhinav Mukund was recalled to India's test squad for next week's one-off match against Bangladesh, more than five years after playing his last match for the side.
MELBOURNE, Jan 31 Opening batsman Aaron Finch will lead Australia in the absence of regular captain Steve Smith in next month's three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.
WELLINGTON, Jan 31 New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill has been ruled out of the second one-day international against Australia in Napier on Thursday due to concerns over a hamstring injury.