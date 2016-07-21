July 21 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first Test between West Indies and India on Thursday in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda
India won toss and decided to bat
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Rajendra Chandrika, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder (capt), Devendra Bishoo, Shannon Gabriel
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav
Referees: Aleem Dar (Umpire), Ian Gould (Umpire), Gregory Brathwaite (TV umpire), Ranjan Madugalle (Match referee)