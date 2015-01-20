Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Jan 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the third Triangular Series match between England and India on Tuesday in Brisbane, Australia India won toss and decided to bat England: Ian Bell, Moeen Ali, James Taylor, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ravi Bopara, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Steven Finn India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt), Ambati Rayudu, Stuart Binny, Akshar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav Referees: Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire), Mick Martell (Umpire), Simon Fry (TV umpire), Andy Pycroft (Match referee)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek