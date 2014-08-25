UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
Aug 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between West Indies and Bangladesh on Monday in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis West Indies: Denesh Ramdin, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Kirk Edwards, Darren Bravo (capt), Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine, Ravi Rampaul, Kemar Roach, Darren Sammy, Nikita Miller Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Imrul Kayes, Shamsur Rahman, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Nasir Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Mashrafe Mortaza, Abdur Razzak, Al-Amin Hossain, Mominul Haque, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mithun Ali Referees: Jeff Crowe (Match referee), Aleem Dar (Umpire), Joel Wilson (Umpire), Richard Kettleborough (Umpire)
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams