June 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between England and New Zealand on Saturday in Chester-le-Street, England
England won toss and decided to bowl
England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood, Steven Finn
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum (capt), Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Grant Elliott, Mitchell Santner, Luke Ronchi, Ben Wheeler, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Andrew Mathieson
Referees: Michael Gough (Umpire), Bruce Oxenford (Umpire), Steve Davis (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)