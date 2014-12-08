Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between Pakistan and New Zealand on Monday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Pakistan won toss and decided to bowl
Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Ahmed Shehzad, Asad Shafiq, Younis Khan, Haris Sohail, Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Sarfraz Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Umar Gul, Mohammad Irfan
New Zealand: Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Luke Ronchi, Daniel Vettori, Nathan McCullum, Kyle Mills, Adam Milne
Referees: Aleem Dar (Umpire), Joel Wilson (Umpire), Richard Illingworth (TV umpire), Roshan Mahanama (Match referee)