Cricket-Warner wins Allan Border medal again
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
Dec 25 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Monday in Christchurch, New Zealand New Zealand won toss and decided to bat New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Neil Broom, James Neesham, Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed Referees: Chris Broad (Match referee), Paul Reiffel (TV umpire), Chettithody Shamshuddin (Referee), Wayne Knights (Referee)
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.
Jan 23 New Zealand's nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second test at Hagley Oval on Monday appeared to be an easy victory on paper though captain Kane Williamson felt it was far from that.