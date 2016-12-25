Cricket-Warner wins Allan Border medal again
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
Dec 25 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second Test between Australia and Pakistan on Monday in Melbourne, Australia Pakistan won toss and decided to bat Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Nic Maddinson, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Jackson Bird Pakistan: Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Sohail Khan Referees: Ian Gould (Umpire), Sundaram Ravi (Umpire), Richard Illingworth (TV umpire), Ranjan Madugalle (Match referee)
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.
Jan 23 New Zealand's nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second test at Hagley Oval on Monday appeared to be an easy victory on paper though captain Kane Williamson felt it was far from that.