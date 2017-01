Oct 5 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Pakistan and West Indies on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Pakistan won toss and decided to bat Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Hasan Ali West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Denesh Ramdin, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder (capt), Shannon Gabriel, Sunil Narine, Sulieman Benn, Alzarri Joseph Referees: Ahsan Raza (Umpire), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (Umpire), Sundaram Ravi (TV umpire), Andy Pycroft (Match referee)