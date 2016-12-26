Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Monday in Port Elizabeth, South Africa South Africa won toss and decided to bat South Africa: Dean Elgar, Stephen Cook, Hashim Amla, Jean-Paul Duminy, Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Kyle Abbott, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada Sri Lanka: Kaushal Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews (capt), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Rangana Herath, Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep Referees: Aleem Dar (Umpire), Bruce Oxenford (Umpire), Rod Tucker (TV umpire), David Boon (Match referee)
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.