Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Dec 28 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Thursday in Nelson, New Zealand Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Neil Broom, James Neesham, Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Taskin Ahmed, Tanbir Hayder, Subashis Roy Referees: Chris Brown (Umpire), Paul Reiffel (Umpire), Chettithody Shamshuddin (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.