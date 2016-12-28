Dec 28 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Thursday in Nelson, New Zealand Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Neil Broom, James Neesham, Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Taskin Ahmed, Tanbir Hayder, Subashis Roy Referees: Chris Brown (Umpire), Paul Reiffel (Umpire), Chettithody Shamshuddin (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)