Dec 30 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Saturday in Nelson, New Zealand Bangladesh won toss and decided to bat New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Neil Broom, James Neesham, Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jeetan Patel Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Tanbir Hayder, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed Referees: Chris Brown (Umpire), Chettithody Shamshuddin (Umpire), Paul Reiffel (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)