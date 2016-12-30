Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Dec 30 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Saturday in Nelson, New Zealand Bangladesh won toss and decided to bat New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Neil Broom, James Neesham, Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jeetan Patel Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Tanbir Hayder, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed Referees: Chris Brown (Umpire), Chettithody Shamshuddin (Umpire), Paul Reiffel (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.