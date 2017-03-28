UPDATE 2-Cricket-Ruthless Pakistan overwhelm shell-shocked England
CARDIFF, June 14 Pakistan delivered an inspired all-round performance to rout a ragged England team by eight wickets in a one-sided Champions Trophy semi-final on Wednesday.
March 28 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Tuesday in Dambulla, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bat Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Kulasekara, Nuwan Pradeep Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman Referees: Andy Pycroft (Match referee), Michael Gough (TV umpire), Raveendra Wimalasiri (Umpire), Sundaram Ravi (Umpire)
CARDIFF, June 14 Pakistan delivered an inspired all-round performance to rout a ragged England team by eight wickets in a one-sided Champions Trophy semi-final on Wednesday.
CARDIFF, June 14 Pakistan beat England by eight wickets in the first Champions Trophy semi-final on Wednesday.
June 14 India captain Virat Kohli shrugged off concerns about his team's lower-middle order ahead of their Champions Trophy semi-final with Bangladesh on Thursday and called for complete focus against their "dangerous" opponents.