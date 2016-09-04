Cricket-India's top court names administrators to run BCCI
NEW DELHI, Jan 30 A historian, a retired auditor and a financial executive were among four people named by India's highest court on Monday to run the country's cricket board (BCCI).
Sept 4 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Australia on Sunday in Pallekele, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bat Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Amila Aponso, Suranga Lakmal Australia: David Warner (capt), Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, George Bailey, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, John Hastings, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Scott Boland Referees: Aleem Dar (Umpire), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (Umpire), Michael Gough (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)
ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 Pakistan will host the final of its domestic Twenty20 tournament on home soil in March, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Monday, a big lift for a nation which has largely been shunned by international teams since 2009 due to security risks.
MUMBAI, Jan 30 Eoin Morgan has lashed out at the umpiring standards in England's five-run loss to India in a Twenty20 international on Sunday, the captain saying his side would report their concerns to the match referee.