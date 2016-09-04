Cricket-India's top court names administrators to run BCCI
NEW DELHI, Jan 30 A historian, a retired auditor and a financial executive were among four people named by India's highest court on Monday to run the country's cricket board (BCCI).
Sept 4 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between England and Pakistan on Sunday in Cardiff, Wales Pakistan won toss and decided to bowl England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood Pakistan: Sharjeel Khan, Azhar Ali (capt), Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Umar Gul, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir Referees: Rob Bailey (Umpire), Simon Fry (Umpire), Marais Erasmus (TV umpire), Jeff Crowe (Match referee)
ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 Pakistan will host the final of its domestic Twenty20 tournament on home soil in March, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Monday, a big lift for a nation which has largely been shunned by international teams since 2009 due to security risks.
MUMBAI, Jan 30 Eoin Morgan has lashed out at the umpiring standards in England's five-run loss to India in a Twenty20 international on Sunday, the captain saying his side would report their concerns to the match referee.